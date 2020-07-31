Study: Pandemic causing Americans to suffer post-traumatic stress

This pandemic has fostered fear and forced change in our way of life– and new research suggests an alarming number of Americans may be suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms because of it.

Social distancing and isolation, unemployment and fear of you or a loved one getting sick, the past several months haven’t been easy on anyone.



“The pandemic is highly stressful,” said Megan Holmes, founding director of the Center on Trauma and Adversity at Case Western Reserve University.

Holmes helped lead a study on around 1,200 Americans.



“About 85% are experiencing at least one or more post-traumatic stress symptom and about 28% would meet the diagnostic criteria for PTSD,” Holmes said.

Holmes says symptoms can be re-experiencing unwanted memories, having negative thoughts or moods, avoiding distressing feelings and changes to how you react to those feelings.



“We have experienced tremendous loss during this pandemic and I’m not necessarily talking about the enormous number of lives we have lost,” said Holmes. “We’ve also lost our ability to live in a way we’ve lived before.”



There are ways to cope.



Holmes says to create a self-care plan, find ways to reduce stress and take care of your body, take a break from the news and social media, do activities you enjoy and connect with others.



If you aren’t able to reduce stress, reach out to a health care professional.

