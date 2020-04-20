Summer camp plans are underway with new safety measures amid COVID-19

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) As the coronavirus sweeps across the nation affecting Summer plans, camp leaders face a rocky start registering kids.

Highland Kids Academy is accepting registration right now amid the coronavirus pandemic. However this year, leaders are experiencing a low rate of kids enrolled for summer camp.

Staff leaders were busy painting walls and adding new toys to the classrooms.

News 3 spoke with the director who says the staff is prepared if events were to change by the Governor, but for now, they are moving forward with new measures.

“Well, of course, follow the governor’s guidelines of 9 children in a classroom at most and that kind of thing unless they are lifted, which would be great. We worry a little bit about our staff, but we also have hired a couple of them back in order for them to help us do improvements here like painting the classrooms, reorganizing, planning for the Summer itself,” says Linda Fischer, Highland Kids Academy Director.

Fischer says Summer camp starts May 26th. She also says if the camp were to cancel, the funds would be transferred to the after school program.