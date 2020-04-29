Surge of human remains has state activating Michigan Mortuary Response Team for first time

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama continues to see more positive cases of coronavirus statewide as Governor Kay Ivey begins her phased approach to reopening the state economy.

As of 6:45/5:45 p.m. CDT the state of Alabama has a total of 6,904 cases of COVID-19. 125 new cases have been reported since noon. Statewide, 255 people have died from the the virus, the state adding 13 news deaths from the virus since noon.