Talbot County declares local state of emergency

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Talbot County has declared a local state emergency in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The order goes into effect on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The declaration activates the Emergency Operations Plan.

All public travel in Talbot County within the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. will be restricted under the declaration.

There will be exceptions to the travel restrictions. Exceptions include people going to and from medical facilities/work, responding to emergencies, emergency and public safety personnel, essential county personnel, people traveling through Talbot County to a destination outside the county, and/or making deliveries within the county

Additionally, under the declaration, all restaurants, coffee shops, and other places where food is served will be limited to take-out, drive-thru, or delivery.

All public assembling, events, and gatherings of ten or more people are prohibited under the declaration.

The declaration calls for all bars and private social clubs to close for business.

All county owned recreation facilities, and private owned including, without limitation, parks, gyms, health studios, yoga, spin, or other fitness classes, spas, saunas, indoor amusement facilities, arcades, bowling alleys, pool halls, movie theaters, playhouses, and concert venues, will be closed for business.

All businesses, with the exception of medical and pharmaceutical establishments, must close indoor access to the general public by 10:00 p.m. each day.

Everyone is asked to practice social distancing and keep six feet apart.

Anyone who have been exposed to COVID-19, or believes they have been exposed, must quarantine themselves.

The local state of emergency will run until April 30, 2020.