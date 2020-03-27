Tax season extended until July 15th

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The coronavirus is spreading rapidly, and the Internal Revenue Service is fully aware of the impact it could have on taxpayers.

“There has been a lot of layoffs, there is a lot of uncertainty, so they’ve just moved the deadline back 3 months to try, and give people more time to make more plans,” said Steve Brown of Mr. Tax of America.

Normally, first quarter taxes are due by April 15. of each year, but due to the impact of coronavirus, the IRS has exended tax deadlines until July 15.

The relief and extension applies to all tax returns, and the forms to request an extension time to file are not required to get the full benefits of the extended deadline. However, if you owe money to the IRS, your payment deadline will be extended to July 15 and will not be subject to interest or penalties.

“Well, because of the virus the IRS is having to process safe distances, auditors are working from a distance, collectors are working from a distance, and some of their offices are having to spread out because they are in very small offices, so this gives them more time to get worked process,” said Brown.

The bigger question is what troubles can taxpayers run into with receiving a tax deadline extension.

“The problem is if someone owes quite a bit of money they will need to get it certified because if the virus hits the processing center, then their check may be sitting in a mail bag for a couple of months, so getting a certified return mail receipt may be a good thing to do to protect themselves,” said Brown.w