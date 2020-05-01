The 76th annual Miss Georgia scholarship competition is rescheduled to late July

The 76th annual Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition has been rescheduled to July 22-25 to insure everyone’s safety.

The competition is usually held in mid-June, but due to the spread of Covid-19 it’s been pushed back a month. The girls entered in the competition are judged on their fitness, talent, their answer to an on-stage question, and their social platform.

Jessica Roberts will be competing for the title of Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen. She says during the shelter in place, she’s been able to prepare for all categories except her social platform.

Her platform is people helping animals, animals helping people. Due to social distancing, she says she hasn’t been able to bring much awareness to her cause.

“I wish that I could go and take therapy animals into hospitals and nursing homes like we used to, but we can’t do that right now because of safety risk. I still think it’s important for people to realize how important and impactful animals are in our day to day lives,” Roberts said.

To prepare for the pageant, Roberts says she’s been doing dance rehearsals online and promoting her platform through social media.

Kaleigh Griswell says she’s had to resort to promoting her platform, Music Makes Miracles, virtually as well.

“Mine is called Music Makes Miracles. It’s a program that I developed to increase the content development of new born babies through classical music and scientifically designed music,”Griswell said.

“With Covid, it’s been a real problem for a lot of us especially since our national platform is Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals we can’t exactly go in and promote that because of government stay-at-home rules,”Griswell said.

Griswell says it is disheartening not being able to visit hospitals due to strict visitation requirements currently in place.

