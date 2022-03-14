DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday marked the two-year anniversary of when the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Alabama.

For Alabamians, March 13th, 2020 was a day that changed just about everything. From how we work and learn all the way to face-to-face interactions.

“This is the first case of the coronavirus infection that we have identified,” Dr. Scott Harris, with the Alabama Department of Public Health said when announcing the first COVID-19 case in the state. “We have been expecting this for some time now as you know and our state began testing within the state a little over a week ago.”

Fast forward two years later, the use of the COVID vaccine and other life-saving anti-viral medications have been crucial to keeping people alive, healthy, and out of hospitals. Especially during times when the state saw surges due to both the Delta and omicron variants.

“If you think back to when the pandemic first started there was a lot of uncertainty about what this virus would do,” Dr. Wes Stubblefied with the ADPH said. “Who it would infect, who it made sick, who it didn’t make sick and there were a lot of theories out there.”

1,288,999 Alabamians have had COVID-19 throughout the two years of the pandemic. While 18,832 have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

According to medical experts numbers could have looked much worse. They said every single person on the front line have been working and doing whatever it takes to learn how to best combat the virus.

“We have learned about the best way to care for people that have the virus that get very sick,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “That has been a learning experience for the people in the hospitals, the people in the emergency rooms, and then those people that take care of the very sickest patients.”

Medical professionals are proud of how far the state has come but said despite low levels of COVID, Alabama hasn’t seen the last of the virus.

However, they hope the state will no longer see high peaks of infection and encourage everyone to continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Moving forward we also need to be as a population knowing that we may see ups and downs with this virus and there may be times when wearing a mask might be appropriate,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “That feeds into these new levels from the CDC and there are other times that most healthy people can go without a mask depending on their individual situation.”

As of Sunday, Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.5% with 247 Alabamians fighting the virus in hospitals across the state.