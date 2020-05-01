The Russell County Sheriff’s Office sanitize vehicles

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and they are starting with their vehicles.

ServPro of Phenix City, Alabama, a local clean up and restoration company showed their appreciation to all of the sheriff’s deputies in Russell County who are on the front line.

ServPro workers deeply sanitized officers vehicles inside and out, and prepared snacks for them as they worked their shifts.

Jeremy Walker, a ServPro spokesperson, tells news 3 this is an opportunity for them to help officers battle COVID-19.

“What we’ll do first is we will go in with the fog it’s a medical grade disinfectant, it’ll lay flat on any surface, anything that may be active there, is what it’s going to fight against. We have some ladies that are going to come back behind us, and hit high contact points, such as door handles, steering wheels, radios anything like that, and we’re wiping all that down,” said Jeremy Walker Marketing and Sales person for ServPro of Phenix City.

ServPro workers were able to sanitize more than 60 Sheriff’s department vehicles.