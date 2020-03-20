The way we interact with our elderly parents has changed dramatically in the last two weeks

In the last two weeks, everyone has been impacted by the fallout from the Coronavirus — not just the ones who tested positive for COVID-19. And some of the changes in the daily routine have been extreme.

Sons and Daughters can’t go into nursing homes and assisted living facilities to visit their parents.

Things we took for granted have changed.

Two weeks ago, mom and I ate Sunday lunch at a popular Eufaula restaurant. Neither one of us had any idea how much our worlds were about to change.

Mom is one of 16 residents at The Gardens, a Eufaula assisted living facility. She’s been there for several years.

One of our things is regular lunch on Sunday. It gets her out and lets me check on her. Sometimes my wife will join us, but usually, it’s just mom and me.

Since that Sunday dinner on March 8, the Gardens, like most facilities of its kind, is on lockdown. Residents are now confined to their rooms.

If I want to get something for mom, I leave it on the front porch. I can go to her window and have a conversation. But it’s hard to talk through the blinds.

One thing I have learned is people who run and work in facilities like the one my mother is in are absolute saints. The Gardens’ lead saint is Suzanne Lynn.

I get regular texts and emails from her as the situation changes. And it changes almost daily.

“We are not doing communal dining anymore,” Lynn said. “We are serving their food to them in their room now. We are doing all of our activities on particular hallways to try and keep everybody socially engaged while we are going through this difficult time.”

The Gardens has a staff of almost a dozen people taking care of those who live there.

It’s not just sons and daughters. I talked to a dear friend whose wife has Alzheimer’s and is in a memory care unit. He would go over and feed her lunch and dinner every day. He can’t do that now.

I told him I hated their relationship was diminishing. He scolded me, told me nothing was diminishing. He loved her more now than ever.

