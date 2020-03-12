Travelers to Florida remain resilient amid COVID-19 pandemic concerns

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — With the World Health Organization announcing that the coronavirus outbreak has now reached pandemic status, concerns are at an all-time high.

“We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director-General, in a press conference.

This is especially true in Florida, which is currently under a state of emergency. The Washington Post reports that the cruise ship industry is in trouble and flights in and out of the state are being reduced, hurting a state where tourism plays a large role in its economy.

However, for one family traveling from Dahlonega, Georgia, to the Panhandle, they think the fears are a bit exaggerated.

“I’m 79 years old,” Claude Gilstrap said. “I’m the right age to catch it from what they tell me, but I’m not scared. You know, take one day at a time, one step at a time, and trust in the Good Lord for the next one.”

While Gilstrap and his family aren’t too concerned about the COVID 19 pandemic, they are taking precautions as they travel through the state of Florida.

“It don’t pay to be (cautious),” Gilstrap said. “We stop to eat. We stop by roadside rest area. We’re a little more (cautious) about handling things.”

As part of being cautious, visitor centers like the one at the state line have guidelines posted to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile, White House officials continue to assure Americans that the risk of infection remains low outside of states like Florida, Washington State, California, and New York.

“If you are immuno-compromised, if you have chronic medical conditions, if you are over the age of 60, you are at higher risk,” said Jerome Adams, Surgeon General. “If you are a child or a young adult, you are less likely to be impacted by the coronavirus.”

Remember, wash your hands and avoid crowds or unnecessary travel. This reduces your chances of contracting any illness, especially COVID-19.

Also, many patients with this strain of coronavirus may still face mild symptoms only and can recover from home. It is not necessarily a death sentence for those who contract the virus.