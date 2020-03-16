Troup County reports first positive test for COVID-19, according to Department of Public Health

Troup County has reported its first COVID-19 cases, according to a report on the Georgia Department of Public Health District 4 Facebook page Sunday night.

It is the first reported case in the Chattahoochee Valley since the coronavirus crisis began.

There is no additional information on the patient.

Muscogee County is in the West Central Health District. There have been no positive COVID 19 tests reported in Columbus or the other 15 counties in the district. There have been 12 cases in District 4.

