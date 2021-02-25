Two Columbus hospitals, DPH getting bulk of vaccines state issues in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Public Health there have been 21,014 doses of vaccine administered in Muscogee County.

What providers are getting the bulk of those shots?

The ones you would expect. Piedmont Columbus Regional, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and the Columbus Department of Public Health.

Piedmont has gotten more than 17,000 doses combined of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. But that number can be tricky says Dr. Chris Rustin, the DPH doctor in charge of vaccine rollout.

“The Piedmont system is a large system with multiple locations across the state,” Rustin said. “And much of their vaccine is shipped to one location or either one account within our vaccine system. And that kind somewhat skew the administration numbers for various counties.”

Knowing exactly how many arms are jabbed in Columbus has been complicated by this. And it is even trickier considering Piedmont requests vaccines for a city/DPH/Piedmont partnership clinic on the Piedmont campus.

According to the state numbers that 5,700 shots have been given at that clinic. City officials tell News 3 the number is closer to 9,200.

“We are actually working with Piedmont to resolve some of the data issues on our immunization system side,” Rustin said. “So those numbers are reflected better in the county they are actually administered in.”

Piedmont responded with a statement. The statement said that Piedmont, which has 11 hospitals in its statewide system, closely collaborates with state and local officials on all vaccine-related issues.

“As we consolidate our vaccination clinics and move to new locations next week; we are working with the DPH to provide a more granular level of detail so that local citizens and officials can see where vaccinations throughout our system are occurring,” the statement read.

St. Francis-Emory has received more than 7,500 doses and has been vaccinating staff and Columbus Clinic patients who meet the Phase 1 criteria, which is first responders, healthcare workers, those 65 years old or older and caregivers.

There will be 1,000 shots given Friday when DPH in partnership with the city holds a mass-vaccination event at the Civic Center. This event is appointment only off the West Central Georgia Health District waiting list. That waiting list stands at 19,981 in Muscogee County.