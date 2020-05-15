Two local organizations are offering free COVID-19 testing and meals at the Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- There are two local organizations ensuring that Georgia residents will have access to free COVID-19 testing, and a free meal all at one location.

The Columbus Civic Center will host residents on May 16. in their parking lot for meals and testing.

The Georgia Department of Health, and Feed the Valley will be there Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, assisting Georgia residents in both parking lots.

“Residents should start off in line picking up their meals first, then head over to the second parking lot for testing,” said Steve Watson, the director of Feed the Valley.

News 3 spoke with Pamela Kirkland of the West Central Georgia health district to get more details on how this process will work.

“If people are going to be doing Feed the Valley first, and they want to be tested for COVID-19, they’ll need to exit on Veterans, then go around and come back in on Lumpkin Boulevard. They won’t be able to cut through the two parking lots”, said Kirkland.

Kirkland tells News 3 that there will be plenty of signs up to help residents maneuver through the parking lots, and the National Guard will be there to help assist as volunteers.