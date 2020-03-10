U.S. State Dept. warns against cruise ship travel

(CNN) – The U.S. State Department is urging Americans not to get on cruise ships, as coronavirus cases rise across the United States.

The advisory is especially for people with underlying health conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people with such conditions quote: “defer all cruise ship travel worldwide.” It said underlying conditions include heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes and conditions that suppress the immune system.

There are over 500 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. Cruise lines international association said in a tweet Friday, before the state department’s advisory that restricting cruise ship travel is “unwarranted.” It said such restrictions contradicts the world health organization’s stance against travel or trade restrictions to countries experiencing an outbreak of the coronavirus.