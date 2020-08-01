UAB police officer who tested positive for COVID-19 in April dies after being readmitted to ICU

Coronavirus

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/31): The University of Alabama at Birmingham police officer who was readmitted to the ICU Friday after contracting COVID-19 in April has died.

Sgt. Parnell Guyton, 47, passed away in the ICU Friday.

UAB President Ray L. Watts released a statement on Guyton’s passing:

Our hearts are broken by the passing of UAB Police Sergeant Parnell Guyton, who lost his months-long battle today after contracting COVID-19 in the spring. Countless people in the UAB family, the Birmingham community and beyond have followed Sergeant Guyton’s courageous fight. We thank everyone who has cared for, supported and prayed for Sergeant Guyton and his family and ask for continued prayers. His fighting spirit, bravery and love have inspired us and warmed our hearts, and now our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues, who will miss him dearly. If you knew Sergeant Guyton, you are fortunate and better for it. He was an exemplary officer and dear friend. Most importantly, he was a beloved husband and father, and our thoughts, prayers and support are with his family in this difficult time.

UAB President Ray L. Watts

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

ORIGINAL (7/31): A police officer for the University of Alabama at Birmingham who tested positive for the coronavirus in April is back in the ICU.

Sgt. Parnell Guyton, 47, was diagnosed with COVID-19 April 6 and was in critical condition with the virus. He was released from the hospital June 30.

UAB police information officer Adam Pope confirms that Guyton is back in the ICU Friday. The reasoning behind his return to the ICU is undisclosed at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

