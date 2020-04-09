UK’s Johnson out of intensive care as his condition improves

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. British lawmakers will vote later Wednesday to shut down Parliament for 4 weeks, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care where he was being treated for the new coronavirus, as his government told Britons to prepare for several more weeks in lockdown.

In a statement Thursday, his office said Johnson “has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”

It said he was in extremely good spirits. Johnson had been in intensive care for three days after his symptoms worsened.

News of Johnson’s improving condition was welcomed across the British political spectrum – and by U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted: “Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!”