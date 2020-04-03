UN adopts resolution urging global cooperation on COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The U.N. General Assembly has unanimously approved a resolution recognizing “the unprecedented effects” of the coronavirus pandemic.

It calls for “intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat” the COVID-19 disease.

The resolution was the first adopted by the 193-member world body on the pandemic that is sweeping the world, and it reflects global concern at the fast-rising death toll and number of cases.

The assembly did not approve a rival Russian-sponsored resolution calling for U.N. solidarity in the face of pandemic and urging an end to trade wars, protectionist practices and unilateral sanctions without U.N. Security Council approval.