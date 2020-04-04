UN chief: Cease-fire appeal backed by parties in 11 nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that warring parties in 11 countries have responded positively to his appeal for a global cease-fire to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

But he said there are enormous difficulties turning words into peace, and fighting has escalated in major conflicts including Yemen, Libya and Afghanistan.

Guterres called on all governments, groups and people with influence “to urge and pressure combatants around the world to put down their arms.”

He told a briefing at U.N. headquarters in New York on Friday that the need is urgent because “the COVID-19 storm” is now coming to all conflict areas.