‘Uncle Bob followed Dad to Heaven’s gate;’ Family loses father, uncle, within hours to COVID-19

Barbara Kane knows what happened Monday afternoon when her 77-year-old father and 70-year-old- uncle died two hours apart, both with the COVID-19 virus.

“Uncle Bob always followed dad,” Kane said Tuesday morning in a phone interview with WRBL News 3.

Vince Woodward died first, in an Army hospital at Fort Gordon, Ga., just before 11 a.m. Bob Woodward died hours later at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus. The two brothers had been fighting the virus since mid-April.

“If you saw my dad, Bob was right beside him,” said Vince’s daughter Kathy Lanier. “Bob followed dad everywhere. We truly believe that Uncle Bob followed Dad to Heaven’s Gate.”

Bob got sick first, calling his older brother on April 11 to tell him he was having trouble breathing. Bob then came from Phenix City to Vince’s Columbus home. It was there they called an ambulance.

Bob walked with his brother out in the front yard when the ambulance arrived.

“They stood out there for about 15 minutes before the ambulance left,” Kane said.

Bob was a placed on a ventilator within 12 hours of being admitted to St. Francis-Emory.

Kane remembers getting the call that her uncle was sick with COVID-19.

“It was obvious my family had been exposed and my uncle was seriously ill,” she said. “My fear was that I was never going to see my uncle again, and I was in a panic for my family.”

Three days later, Vince was in Martin Army Community Hospital with the same issues. He was later transferred to Fort Gordon, near Augusta.

“Bob never knew Dad was sick,” Lanier said.

On April 14th, Vince posted a picture with his brother at a Braves’ game. The comment was “all prayers welcome.”

On April 15, Kane posted that her dad had tested positive for COVID-19. Vince shared the post from his hospital bed with the comment: “Not fun for sure.”

Bob worked for JVL, a Phenix City lab, prior to his death. His nieces said he had been many things in life, including an artist and a hairdresser.

The cruel irony in this story is Vince was a Vietnam veteran and decorated pilot, with two Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Sars with valor and more than 100 air medals. While in the jungles of Vietnam, Vince was a pilot whose job was to scout the enemy.

“He would be the one to fly and spot the enemy and would get shot at,” Kane said.

“He was very proud to have flown bird dog,” Lanier said.

Both men were married. Vince and his wife, Gloria had been married for 57 years. They have three children, Kathy, Barbara and Kimberly Porteous.

Bob and his wife, Tammy, had been married 37 years. Bob has two sons, Andrew and Michael Woodward.

Later in life, he couldn’t find the enemy that ended up killing him and his brother.

“He didn’t know where it was,” Kane said. “And his job used to be observation and reconnaissance. And he couldn’t do that. And he tried.”

Though they were seven years apart in age, the two brothers were extremely close. When Vince was about 18, both of their parents had died. Vince was the oldest of four children and Bob was the youngest boy and the third of four kids.

“Dad was like a father figure to Bob,” Kane said.