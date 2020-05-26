United Way and Feeding the Valley provides buddy pack meals to kids in Muscogee and Russell County

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) United Way and Feeding the Valley is letting no child go hungry this week providing nutritional meals to kids in Russell and Muscogee county.
Volunteers at Feeding the Valley Food Bank loaded boxes filled with buddy pack meals to schools and several businesses.
Grab-and-go services were available at the locations where parents received the meals in plastic bags.
News 3 spoke with the United Way’s Director who says it’s important for kids to receive healthy meals now they are out of school and while we are living in an unprecedented time.
“This buddy pack contains 2-days worth of kid friendly food: two lunches, juices and breakfast items. We know that hunger especially child hunger is a critical issue in our community everyday throughout the year and its increased during this time and we’re pleased to partner with Feeding the Valley to address the need of child hunger,” says Jennifer St. John, Vice President Community Initiative United Way of Chattahoochee Valley.
Children between ages 0-18 can receive a buddy pack. Child must be present when receiving the meal.
If you missed today’s services, the next meal service will be Thursday May 28th. Below is the list of locations.
Muscogee County student meals will be provided each day, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST at the following sites:
30th Avenue School
Baker Middle School
Carver High School
Chase Homes
Elizabeth Canty Apartments
J.D. Davis Elementary School
Jordan High School
Dawson Elementary School
Double Churches Middle School
Eagle Trace Apartments
Fox Elementary School
Kendrick High School
Key Elementary School
Midland Academy
Spencer High School
Warren Williams Apartments
Whisperwood Apartments
Wilson Apartments
Russell County student meals will be provided each day, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST at the following sites:
Crawford Volunteer Fire Department
Mt. Olive Primary School
Hurtsboro City Hall
Pittsview Volunteer Fire Department