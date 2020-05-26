United Way and Feeding the Valley provides buddy pack meals to kids in Muscogee and Russell County

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) United Way and Feeding the Valley is letting no child go hungry this week providing nutritional meals to kids in Russell and Muscogee county.

Volunteers at Feeding the Valley Food Bank loaded boxes filled with buddy pack meals to schools and several businesses.

Grab-and-go services were available at the locations where parents received the meals in plastic bags.

News 3 spoke with the United Way’s Director who says it’s important for kids to receive healthy meals now they are out of school and while we are living in an unprecedented time.

“This buddy pack contains 2-days worth of kid friendly food: two lunches, juices and breakfast items. We know that hunger especially child hunger is a critical issue in our community everyday throughout the year and its increased during this time and we’re pleased to partner with Feeding the Valley to address the need of child hunger,” says Jennifer St. John, Vice President Community Initiative United Way of Chattahoochee Valley.

Children between ages 0-18 can receive a buddy pack. Child must be present when receiving the meal.

If you missed today’s services, the next meal service will be Thursday May 28th. Below is the list of locations.

Muscogee County student meals will be provided each day, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST at the following sites:



30th Avenue School

Baker Middle School

Carver High School

Chase Homes

Elizabeth Canty Apartments

J.D. Davis Elementary School

Jordan High School

Dawson Elementary School

Double Churches Middle School

Eagle Trace Apartments

Fox Elementary School

Kendrick High School

Key Elementary School

Midland Academy

Spencer High School

Warren Williams Apartments

Whisperwood Apartments

Wilson Apartments



Russell County student meals will be provided each day, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST at the following sites:



Crawford Volunteer Fire Department

Mt. Olive Primary School

Hurtsboro City Hall

Pittsview Volunteer Fire Department