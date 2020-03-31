University of Washington study estimates there will be more than 80,000 American deaths from coronavirus

(WRBL) – A new study by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows that in terms of preparedness, Alabama and Georgia have only a few weeks left until they’ve hit the peak of resource use when fighting coronavirus in each state.

The study, led by Professor Christopher J.L. Murray, made its predictions based data on strong social distancing practices being continued across the board in each state. Murray’s study also concludes that the epidemic will “place a load well beyond the current capacity of hospitals to manage.”

The study is being taken seriously by many, including Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. Birx said during a Rose Garden press conference on Sunday that the University of Washington’s independent model “ended up at the same numbers,” as the White House’s own analysis.

Nationally, the COVID-19 study is expecting an overall peak of deaths per day at 2,271 at the highest, reaching those numbers by April 15, two weeks away.

Across the country, the study’s projections show an overall shortage of hospital resources to hit a shortage of 61,509 beds and 15,103 ICU beds, with a needed 26,753 ventilators to treat coronavirus patients in the United States.

“Nationwide, a total of 82,141 COVID-19 deaths (range of 39,174 to 141,995) are currently projected through the epidemic’s first wave. US COVID-19 deaths are estimated to rise through April 15, the country’s projected peak of deaths per day.” Predictions from the study found on HealthData.org

The model was most recently updated at 9 a.m. EST on Monday, March 30.

“We hope these forecasts will help leaders of medical systems figure out innovative ways to deliver high-quality care to those who will need their services in the coming weeks,” Murray said.

For Alabama, the study estimates that the state will hit its peak of daily deaths on April 20. Those projections show 57 deaths per day by April 20, before the trend starts to slow back down. Overall, Murray’s study is expecting 1,732 Alabamians will die by Aug. 4.

The study also estimates that Alabama will need 5,610 beds, 857 ICU beds and 686 ventilators to make it through this peak, with a shortage of 383 ICU beds.

Already, there are more than 900 infected with coronavirus in Alabama, with the numbers continuing to rise even as the state continues efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

According to the same study, Georgia may not be far behind, with its peak predicted to come on April 22, with a high of 84 deaths per day at the worst.

Georgia already has more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, a number that has steadily increased day by day and county by county. 100 Georgians have already died from the virus.

Murray’s data predicts a need for 8,916 beds and 1,344 ICU beds, with 1,075 ventilators needed through the peak in Georgia. The data shows an expected shortage of 594 beds and 755 ICU beds.

The data projects 2,777 deaths to COVID-19 per day in the U.S. by Aug. 4.