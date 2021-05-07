UPDATE: Alabama reports 409,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,836 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 409,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,640 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 120,388 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,326 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 3,390 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 409,697 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on May 6. Since the last report, 240 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since May 6.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,650,663 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on May 7.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 49,151. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On May 7, the ADPH reports 135,122 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, May 7, the ADPH reports there are 8,836 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,770 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,263 in Russell County, and 1,286 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 338,587 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.