 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 382,505 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,608 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 382,505 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 33,089 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,418 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 12 as the state of Georgia reported 380,190 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,383 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 13.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 37,365 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,608 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 182 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,893 total cases today, Nov. 13. There were 3,148 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 894 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 13 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSCONFIRMED CASES
Fulton33550244464925
Gwinnett33088246147220
Cobb23656271348113
DeKalb23267125442316
Non-GA Resident15409101220027
Hall113922241886
Chatham99341781983
Clayton89885601874
Richmond868057419220
Cherokee79889351093
Bibb694719921212
Henry68338031246
Muscogee66083131823
Whitfield647959710
Clarke62121164501
Forsyth5250538561
Columbia4841802694
Lowndes47739359128
Floyd4494335662
Douglas4454531795
Bartow3990461974
Houston3937404982
Glynn39361091088
Carroll36961130819
Paulding3496754702
Dougherty33672121964
Bulloch31944093416
Troup31485391150
Coweta31411252644
Newton30923581012
Barrow2822214560
Jackson2748179464
Gordon2720274544
Walton2527366743
Baldwin2416103681
Coffee2415264673
Rockdale2323145451
Fayette2320389601
Walker219249471
Colquitt2191362415
Laurens21323491036
Tift2056177677
Habersham197923772
Effingham195770291
Unknown194343851
Chattahoochee18932611
Polk1858250301
Ware1823644676
Spalding1740370675
Catoosa167827250
Thomas1674147734
Toombs156352593
Camden155166182
Liberty138640280
Decatur1368151394
Stephens135814451
Bryan134851161
Wayne1326178392
Murray131722130
Emanuel1260131423
Appling120794380
Lumpkin112621191
Gilmer111451263
White108714260
Chattooga105585302
Franklin103651191
Sumter982192692
Tattnall98061194
Union97613311
Dawson96833110
Burke939213122
Oconee938305340
Washington91683156
Pickens90857122
Ben Hill90755353
Jefferson89942362
Grady89866263
Harris89472260
Madison886106125
Fannin88130307
Mitchell87664471
Upson874505716
Putnam86974280
Peach853108270
Elbert836190144
Jeff Davis824108274
Monroe819118591
Butts803145441
Lee77291321
Haralson768348173
McDuffie743119180
Pierce718447262
Crisp694186255
Jones69135170
Dodge6823333013
Cook67288161
Charlton66489115
Bacon64882183
Hart64658195
Banks6331891
Meriwether618122190
Worth61869351
Greene60569262
Early58048360
Stewart57149170
Candler56831262
Morgan55819561
Brooks55656263
Bleckley527148281
Berrien5151121710
Telfair508124253
Towns50119165
Evans4993375
Atkinson4985880
Brantley497217131
Clinch48244130
Rabun4824110
Jenkins48110330
Lamar474116212
Screven46227111
Oglethorpe45148131
Johnson44557262
Seminole44044120
Dade4301660
Hancock42710450
Pike415278124
Dooly39656181
Wilkinson39216180
Irwin37820110
Montgomery3783191
Wheeler36950171
Pulaski35666240
Turner35452251
Terrell34640321
Randolph34420300
Wilkes3395070
Miller3385521
McIntosh3292071
Lanier3285073
Treutlen32052131
Long2912050
Calhoun28024100
Macon26640131
Wilcox26471252
Heard2616670
Jasper26013842
Lincoln2602382
Taylor25064130
Echols2491420
Twiggs2338120
Marion21226100
Crawford2062260
Talbot1952780
Warren1742262
Clay1241930
Schley1183620
Baker1021760
Glascock591520
Webster451420
Quitman433010
Taliaferro32400

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

