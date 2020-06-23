US is still in the first wave of the pandemic and experts raise concern for several states

(CNN)-With half of US states reporting a rise in new cases, one expert warns of ‘danger signs’ in some parts of the US.

After weeks of many Americans failing to heed face mask and social distancing guidelines, health officials in some states are reporting an increase in younger populations testing positive — saying those individuals are often asymptomatic but could be infecting others. And public health measures meant to control infection aren’t quite up to speed — a problem the country has consistently faced in past months.

“As you reopen … you expect to see more cases. But what we’re hearing, in terms of the public health model — of testing people, through contact tracing, and then isolation and quarantine — it doesn’t sound like it’s working as well as it really needs to,” says former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Richard Besser.

Besser said Monday night he sees “some real danger signs for places like New York, New Jersey, Washington (DC).” New York City, Washington, DC, and the state of New Jersey have entered their second phase of reopening.

Others also point to Florida and Texas as other areas of concern. According to Florida’s health department, the state surpassed 100,000 total cases Monday and experts say it could be the next US coronavirus epicenter.