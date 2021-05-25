Vaccinated students, faculty no longer required to wear masks at University of Alabama campuses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama System has dropped mask requirements for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The changes come just over a month after Alabama’s statewide mask mandate expired April 9.

The new mask policy, which applies to all three UA campuses – Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa, aligns with the latest CDC guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most situations. However, the CDC said Americans still need to follow any local mask mandates or business policies.

The CDC still says masks are needed in medical settings and nursing homes; the UA System is following suit with its latest policy and will continue requiring masks for everyone in all clinical settings.

UA System officials said those returning to campus in the fall should be prepared for a taste of normality.

“Campuses shall resume in-person classes for Fall 2021 in substantially similar modalities and capacities to Fall 2019. Wide variances from Fall 2019 modality must be approved by the UA System Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs.” UA System COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Chancellor Finnis St. John echoed the policy and return to normality in a May 21 message.