Vaccine rollout successes and setbacks at two Eufaula clinics



EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Two medical clinics in Eufaula are following different strategies to administer their COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Medical Center Barbour has more than doubled their number of vaccines given per day. They started out their rollout with 40 vaccines per day. Now they’re doing 88 every day.

Claudia Balkcom, registered nurse with Medical Center Barbour, says the clinic has not missed a beat as they’ve received more vaccines.

However, vaccine rollout is not without its challenges. Last Friday, MainStreet Eufaula faced a roadblock when they ran out of second dose vials, which frustrated patients.

“We wanted to be transparent with patients and let them know that we were unable to provide them with their second dose,” said Betsy Stewart, the chief sales and marketing officer. “We’ve been working with ADPH on how we can get people their second doses and get people the vaccines they need.”

The CDC advises people to get their second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, a second dose may be given up to 42 days after the first dose, if necessary.

Stewart thinks most patients in Eufaula will be able to get their dose in the allotted time frame, despite the delay.

She also hopes the rollout of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine helps to mitigate some of the issues with the multiple doses and appointments.