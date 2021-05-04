 

 

Walmart, Sam’s Club in South Carolina now taking walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – More than 120 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in South Carolina have begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations to customers and employees on a walk-in basis, according to a news release.

So far, South Carolina has recorded more than 1.3 million complete vaccinations in the state, representing 32.2% of the population, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

People also still have the option to make an appointment as the company continues to roll out new programs to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Those who schedule an appointment to get the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time. Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid, and you do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to get the vaccine.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of health and wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

The company has also launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine campaign to provide educational materials in its stores and clubs about the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

One key part of the company’s nationwide plan is make the vaccine more available in communities that are considered more vulnerable. As part of that effort, nearly 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are working with national and local non-profit groups, community partners and faith-based organizations to set up community vaccine events in locations designated as Medically Underserved Areas by the Health Resources and Services Location.

In addition, Walmart and Sam’s Club are offering incentives to encourage employees to get vaccinated, including offering appointments, providing two hours paid time off to get a vaccination and allowing them to get the vaccine during their shifts if they are being offered at their location.

The company is also allowing up to three days of paid leave for any worker who has side effects after getting the vaccine.


