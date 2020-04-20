Washington Post report: WHO gave real-time COVID-19 information to Trump Administration

(CNN) – A group of US officials working at the World Health Organization headquarters transmitted real-time information about the coronavirus directly to the Trump Administration.

That’s according to the Washington Post, citing US and international officials.

The reported line of communication undercuts Mr Trump’s assertion that the spread in the US largely stems from a lack of communication from the who.

And Trump announced earlier this month he’s halting funding to the organization while a review is conducted.

A US Health and Human services spokeswoman confirms 17 staff members from HHS were working at the WHO in the outbreak’s early days.

But she pushed back on the post reporting, calling it “misleading.”

She appeared to suggest w-h-o leadership was withholding information from US technical experts or providing inaccurate information sourced from China.