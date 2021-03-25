 

 

WATCH: After being asked to wear mask, Cruz tells reporter, ‘You’re welcome to step away’

Coronavirus

by: John Lyn, WTRF,

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WTRF) — Sen. Ted Cruz dismissed a reporter Wednesday after being asked to wear a mask.

“Would you mind putting on a mask for us?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized,” said Cruz, R-Texas.

“It’d make us feel better,” said the reporter.

“You’re welcome to step away if you’d like,” said Cruz.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people should still take precautions in public places, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

“We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said.

The CDC did say, however, that fully vaccinated people can visit with one another indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Full vaccination means it has been two weeks since the last required vaccine dose — which would be after the second dose for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and after the single Johnson & Johnson dose.

Some conservatives praised Cruz over his handling of the reporter.

“‘It would make us feel better’ = muh feelings matter more than science,” Spectator USA editor Amber Athey tweeted.

“This is exactly how to respond to a performative virtue signaling reporter pretending to be scared of a vaccinated politician,” The Daily Wire’s Cabot Phillips said

Cruz also responded, saying,“Lefty reporters have lost their minds. #commonsense”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

