 

 

Weekly COVID-19 update with Mayor Skip Henderson

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In his weekly COVID-19 conversation with WRBL, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said the Georgia Emergency Management Agency COVID vaccine clinic at the Civic Center is going well.

But there are still spots available. The state-operated, federal-government-backed site has the capacity right now to give 1,100 shots per day.

It opened last Wednesday.

“I think they’re still trying to get to 1,100 each day,” the mayor said. :And I think there may be some confusion with the sing-up process. If you’ve registered and you haven’t heard back… they’re going to get mad at me for saying this, but go on down there, see if you can work your way in.

You can register here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

76° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 76° 59°

Wednesday

79° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 61°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 65°

Friday

79° / 59°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 72% 79° 59°

Saturday

83° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 83° 65°

Sunday

76° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 76° 47°

Monday

71° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 71° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

71°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
23%
73°

72°

8 PM
Showers
42%
72°

68°

9 PM
Showers
46%
68°

67°

10 PM
Showers
47%
67°

66°

11 PM
Light Rain
66%
66°

65°

12 AM
Rain
67%
65°

64°

1 AM
Rain
66%
64°

63°

2 AM
Rain
65%
63°

62°

3 AM
Light Rain
66%
62°

61°

4 AM
Showers
58%
61°

61°

5 AM
Showers
44%
61°

61°

6 AM
Showers
37%
61°

60°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
60°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories