Weekly COVID-19 update with Mayor Skip Henderson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In his weekly COVID-19 conversation with WRBL, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said the Georgia Emergency Management Agency COVID vaccine clinic at the Civic Center is going well.

But there are still spots available. The state-operated, federal-government-backed site has the capacity right now to give 1,100 shots per day.

It opened last Wednesday.

“I think they’re still trying to get to 1,100 each day,” the mayor said. :And I think there may be some confusion with the sing-up process. If you’ve registered and you haven’t heard back… they’re going to get mad at me for saying this, but go on down there, see if you can work your way in.

You can register here.