West Central Health District will continue to give 500 or more shots a day even as mass vaccine clinic opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Beginning Wednesday the Columbus Civic Center will be covered up with people getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It will start with 1,100 shots per day but could expand if the vaccines are available. But it won’t necessarily impact what DPH is currently doing.

The state Department of Public Health will still be pumping shots into arms.

“The mass vaccination clinic is an asset to us because we have such a long waiting list,” said Dr. Asante Hilts, program manager for the West Central Health District.

Hilts oversees the vaccine program.

According to DPH, that Muscogee County waiting list stands at about 20,000.

“That list will go down because people will use that site,” Hilts said. “But that’s not going to stop our effort.”

And that effort is continuing as DPH — in concert with the city of Columbus — conducts clinics at recreation facilities and other sites.

And that effort won’t slow down next week when the mass clinic opens at the Civic Center and starts to pump 1,100 shots or more a day into arms.

“We will still be doing 500 at the Health Department every day and sometimes 1,000 when we do our mass clinics at community locations,” Hilts said “So, our efforts are not going to slow down and we will be working together.”

To register for the GEMA mass clinic in Columbus click here. You can register online or over the phone by calling 844-276-1131.

Next week the eligibility for the shot drops from 65 years old to 55. President Biden said everyone should be eligible for the shot by the First of May.