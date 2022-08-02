CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new cases, per 100,000 people, within the last week. Following is Richland County, at 525.3 per 100,000 people.

There is an extremely large divide between the areas with the highest and lowest rates, according to the data, with the top county having more than twice the rate of the region with the least.

In South Carolina, five counties are considered to have a “medium” spread rate, and four are in the “low” range, according to the most recent data from the CDC. Every county within News13’s coverage area — Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro — is considered to have a “high” case rate.

Under CDC guidance, people who live in areas rated with a medium level and who are considered at-risk are urged to wear a mask. In areas with high levels, masking is recommended for all people — regardless of vaccination status — in schools and workplaces.

CDC definitions for the three categories are based on new case counts within the last week, new COVID-19 hospitalizations and how many hospital beds are currently occupied by those with the virus.

The top five counties with the lowest COVID-19 case rates, per 100,000 people, are:

42. Oconee – 204.91

43. McCormick – 179.65

44. Greenwood – 117.94

45. Abbeville – 171.24

46. Saluda – 117.23

The top five counties with the highest COVID-19 case rates, per 100,000 people, are:

5. Lexington – 480.71

4. Chester – 480.36

3. Kershaw – 494.36

2. Richland – 525.3