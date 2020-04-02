What you need to know about Georgia’s shelter in place order

The restrictions are designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It takes at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through April 13. According to the order, residents are instructed to shelter in place unless they’re conducting “essential services,” traveling to and from jobs and other exceptions.

Georgians can leave the home to buy groceries, exercise outside, purchase medical equipment, make a doctor’s appointment or work at businesses that will continue to operate.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order instructing the state citizens to shelter in place from April 3-13, shuts down about 20 types of businesses.

Many of the businesses on the non-essential list are similar to the ones shut down in Columbus two weeks ago by Mayor Skip Henderson when he issued a Declaration of Emergency.

They include bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, theaters, live-performance venues, amusement parks and restaurants.

But there is an exception for restaurants, just as there has been in Columbus. Restaurants will be allowed to do take-out and curb-side service. Dine-in facilities in hospitals, long-term care facilities and nursing homes will be allowed to continue operation.

The list also includes barber and beauty shops, body-art parlors and nail salons.

There shall be no gatherings of more than 10 people and everyone in the state and those entering Georgia must practice social distancing.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has now issued his shelter-in-place order.

It will impact more than 10 million Georgians from Friday, April 3 through April 13.

According to the order, residents are instructed to shelter in place unless they’re conducting “essential services,” traveling to and from jobs and other exceptions.

Georgians can leave the home to buy groceries, exercise outside, purchase medical equipment, make a doctor’s appointment or work at businesses that will continue to operate.

WRBL.com has a list from the Governor’s Office of the types of businesses impacted by the order: