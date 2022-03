(WRBL) – The World Health Organization says the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant variant of the coronavirus around the world.

The subvariant now accounts for 75% of COVID-19 cases globally.

However, BA.2 has yet to become dominant in the U.S.

The CDC says the subvariant currently accounts for about 23% of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

One recent model suggests 73% of Americans had immunity to the omicron variant due to exposure between December and February.