Will the July 4th weekend fuel already rising COVID-19 infections?

(CNN)- Video is now pouring in showing people all over the country celebrating the Fourth of July, seemingly without concern for coronavirus. This as hospitals around the country begin to fill ICU beds.

“We are in a dire situation and that mountain just keeps getting steeper and steeper and steeper,” said Dr. Saju Mathew, a primary care physician.

While millions of Americans heeded warnings to either stay home or mask up, video from across the country shows others ignored the recommendations.

“God bless the people who are observing social distancing and wearing masks and I’m so sad the others are not,” said Dr. William Schaffner of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Florida’s case load is especially striking. The state has reported more than 200,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Now, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration says he doesn’t know if the state will be safe to host most of the Republican National Convention next month.

“I think it’s too early to tell. I think we’ll have to see how this unfolds in Florida and elsewhere around the country,” said Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner.