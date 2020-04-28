Winfrey, Roberts to appear in global virus relief livestream

Winfrey, Roberts to appear in global virus relief livestream

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and former President George W. Bush will be among 200 star-studded participants in a 24-hour global livestream event.

The Call to Unite event will kick off Friday evening to offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event organizers hope participants can help inspire people to “emerge from this crisis better than when it began.”

he event will be streamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars.

