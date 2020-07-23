Credit Union pokes fun at mask debate

Health

by: Jessica Ayers

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County credit union settled its own COVID-19 mask debate by turning the controversial topic into a laugh.

The hilarious photo was posted to their Facebook page with once sentence —Just so we are clear.

Chris Ford, marketing director for Panhandle Educators Federal Credit Union said it was time lighten the mood.

“There’s been so much serious information out there, it’s just good to have it light-hearted,” Ford said. “For our employees and our members.”

“I saw another company do something similar,” Ford said, “And I was like — okay we’ll take that idea and kind of own it.”

Ford said he hoped it would get a few laughs but was pleasantly surprised by how many.

“Our board loved it and our CEO,” Ford said. “We’ve had a lot of people call and say, that’s hilarious.”

Ford said old employees have reached out and even other banks.

“We’ve even had other people from other banks and credit unions nod to us saying it was really funny,” Ford said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

