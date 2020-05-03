Department of Public Health hosts COVID-19 testing site at Dorothy Heights Elementary School

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The Department of Public Health hosted a pop-up testing site in Columbus today.

The testing site took place this afternoon at Dorothy Heights Elementary School on Benning Road.

The National Guard was there directing drivers and assisting with the COVID-19 testing. Majority of the folks that came to the testing site shown symptoms relating to COVID-19.

News 3 spoke to volunteers who say they completed 72 tests yesterday and are anticipating a higher number for today.

“We got a big line, we are just getting started so that’s good. Also, we can accommodate people who don’t have cars. If they don’t have a car or live close by and they can walk and are not feeling too bad, they can walk over,” says Pamela Kirkland, Public Relations and Information Coordinator for West Central Health District of the Columbus Health Department.

“It’s a great feeling to be out here contributing to the COVID response and I know all of my guys are motivated and going after it and it’s a great experience for everybody,” says Casey Little, Volunteer.

Today there were 101 tests made for patients. Kirkland says based on the response from the community they will have another COVID-19 testing site soon.