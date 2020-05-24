Department of Public Health hosts COVID-19 testing site during Memorial Day Weekend

Hamilton, Georgia (WRBL) The Department of Public Health hosted a pop-up testing site in Harris County today.

The testing site took place at the Harris County High School in Hamilton. Staff members from the Department of Public Health and volunteers from the National Guard helped with the testing.

Volunteers say Memorial Day weekend has brought in a large crowd of folks wanting to get testing for COVID-19.

“This is Memorial Day weekend and our staff at the West Central Health District have dedicated our weekend to make sure people that want to be tested can still be tested,” says Beverley Townsend, District Health Director for Department of Public Health.

“It’s been great, they’ve been able to bring a lot of troops and help us in a way we could not duplicate so we really couldn’t have done it without their help,” says Pamela Kirkland, Public Relations and Information Coordinator for West Central Health District of the Columbus Health Department.

If you missed today’s testing, the next pop-up site will be held tomorrow at the Stewart County Middle High School in Lumpkin from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.