MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released the top 10 causes of death in the state of Alabama.

The leading cause is heart disease; in fact, Alabama ranks third in the country for heart disease deaths, with Oklahoma ranking first and Mississippi ranking second, according to the CDC. In 2021, the latest year with available data, the death rate in Alabama was 247.5 (per 100,000 total population) with 15,173 people dying.

The 10th most common death in Alabama is kidney disease, according to the CDC. The state ranks 52nd in kidney disease-related deaths, and 1,163 people died in 2021 in Alabama from some form of kidney disease.

The top 10 causes of death include:

Heart disease

Cancer

COVID-19

Accidents

Stroke

Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases

Alzheimer’s Disease

Diabetes

Septicemia

Kidney disease

Read the full report on the CDC website.