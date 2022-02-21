DPH in LaGrange spreads awareness of cardiovascular health during American Heart Month

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Abbigale Clifford, Chronic Disease Prevention Manager at District 4 Public Health, there are 65 million people in the United States with high blood pressure. February is American Heart Month and DPH is raising awareness about cardiovascular health to commemorate the month.

Clifford said one in three adults in the United States are unaware they have high blood pressure and it is common for people to be unaware they have conditions like high blood pressure or pre-diabetes.

“Sometimes we call high blood pressure the silent killer which is really harsh but it’s because it doesn’t really have any signs. You wouldn’t have symptoms from it so you could have high blood pressure and not know it but it’s a really easy thing to get checked,” said Clifford.

Clifford recommends having your blood pressure checked often and making active changes in your lifestyle that can lower the risk of hypertension.

Certain lifestyle habits like being excessively sedentary or smoking can have a direct effect on the risk of developing hypertension. Eating highly processed foods or foods that are high in sodium, being very stressed, being overweight or drinking excessively can also raise the risk of hypertension.

According to Clifford, hypertension is directly linked to some of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Heart attacks, heart failure and strokes affect people in the U.S. everyday. Hypertension also affects cognitive functions in the brain and can lead to dementia later on in life.

Clifford said DPH recommends getting 150 minutes of moderate to rigorous physical every week for adults to lower the risk of hypertension. Along with physical activity, DPH recommends eating a healthier diet and limiting things like saturated fats and fatty meats and using heart healthy oils.

DPH currently offers a pre-diabetes class which is often linked to hypertension and is planning on offering a class to help prevent smoking which is also linked to hypertension.

If you wish to stop smoking, please call the Georgia Tobacco Quit Line at 1-877-270-STOP. Si deseas parar de fumar y necesitas ayuda en español por favor llame 1-877-266-3863.