BOSTON (WPRI) — In response to reports of illnesses and deaths related to vaping, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has declared a public health emergency and placed a temporary ban on the sale of all vape products.

Baker cited recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which revealed there have been more than 500 cases of lung injury and eight deaths nationwide potentially linked to vaping. The CDC is investigating the outbreak along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).