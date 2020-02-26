FDA issues warning to Jimmy John’s over safety violations

Health

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Jimmy John’s sandwich chain is in trouble with the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA recently sent a warning letter for food safety violations to the company. Jimmy John’s is accused of putting contaminated clover sprouts and cucumbers on sandwiches sold in Iowa in November and December 2019, where 22 people got sick from eating the food.

Sprouts Unlimited Wholesale Foods also got a warning letter for supplying the sprouts to Jimmy John’s. The FDA says the latest outbreak is part of a pattern for Jimmy John’s, evidence of five other cases was laid out in the warning letter.

In a statement released Tuesday, Jimmy John’s said sprouts have been removed from all its restaurants until further notice.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories