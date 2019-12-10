Flu forcing visitor restrictions at East Alabama Medical Center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2019-2020 influenza season is off to a strong start with Alabama and 15 other states reporting “widespread” cases of the flu.

“Locally, several schools and physician offices are also sharing that cases of influenza are high and expecting that trend to continue as families and friends gather for the holidays,” shared John Atkinson with East Alabama Medical Center.

In an effort to curb the spread of the flu among its youngest patients, East Alabama Medical Center is implementing visitor restrictions on the 3rd floor effective Tuesday, December 10.

“The restrictions mean that children age 11 and younger will not be permitted to visit on the 3rd floor until further notice. The 3rd floor includes EAMC’s Childbirth Unit, OB Observation, Mother/Baby Unit, Nursery, Level II Nursery and Pediatrics,” said Atkinson.

At this time, no other visitor restrictions are in place at EAMC or EAMC-Lanier, but that could change as the winter progresses. As always, visitors of any age who are sick with flu-like symptoms should refrain from visiting patients of any age.

Top 5 ways to prevent the spread of the flu:

1. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

2. Cough or sneeze into a tissue or your sleeve.

3. Avoid touching your hands to your mouth, nose or eyes.

4. Do not eat or drink after anyone.

5. Stay home and isolated if you have the flu or flu-like symptoms.

BONUS: Get a flu shot. It’s not too late.