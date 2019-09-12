Foundation that helps families of children with cancer expands; annual Run/Walk set for Saturday

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. One statistic does not sit well with Trey and Deidre Bembry of Georgia. They were distressed to learn that childhood cancer receives only 4 percent of U.S. federal funding for research. The rest goes to adult cancers.



Five years ago, the Bembrys started a foundation to support parents of children with DIPG or Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It’s a deadly brain tumor.



Their precious daughter Keris, died of DIPG on July 12, 2015.



Now a 501C-3 foundation, Keris Kares provides funds for non-medical expenses for families battling pediatric cancer. While parents are busy getting their children the care they need, life still happens, which means bills have to be paid. That’s where the Keris Kares Foundation comes in.



The foundation has expanded to four events a year to raise funds for families. Keris’ love for the arts has prompted the foundation to keep a list of elementary schools stocked with art supplies, and the pantry at the Ronald McDonald House in the Atlanta area stocked as well.



Since one of the foundation’s events is held in Columbus where the Bembry family once made their home, six local charities will benefit from the foundation’s work.



The Keris Kares Royal Run/Walk is Saturday, September 14 at Woodruff park. You can register for the Keris Kares 5k run/walk or 1 mile Super Hero dash Friday at Big Dog Running Company or Saturday morning onsite. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m.



Keris’ story touched local middle schooler Kaylah Green so much, she sold enough bracelets to become an actual sponsor for Saturday’s event.



To learn more about Keris Kares, click here.