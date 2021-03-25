 

Four people being monitored for Ebola virus in Oregon

Health

by: KOIN 6 News Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people are being monitored for the Ebola virus in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority says officials are monitoring four people who recently visited Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — two countries that have regions currently experiencing Ebola outbreaks.

The individuals arrived back in Oregon in early March and have since been in contact with the OHA and local public health departments.

These people will be monitored in order to determine any risk factor of exposure and to ensure their safety, as well as the safety of their families and the community. However, the OHA believes there is low risk for people in Oregon.

“We want to make sure these individuals have the support they need to monitor their health, stay in contact with public health officials and safely get help with medical services if it comes to that,” said Richard Leman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Health Security, Preparedness and Response at the OHA Public Health Division.

As of March 24, Guinea has reported 18 cases and nine deaths related to Ebola outbreaks. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported 12 Ebola cases and six Ebola-related deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 67°

Friday

72° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 72° 65°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 64°

Sunday

79° / 50°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 79% 79° 50°

Monday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 56°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Showers
Showers 37% 76° 61°

Wednesday

79° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 79° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
12%
81°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
12%
81°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
74°

74°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
71°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

70°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
70°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
70°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
68°

68°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
68°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
68°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°

71°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories