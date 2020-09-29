Free 3-D mammograms offered by Phoebe in October, Breast Cancer Awareness month celebration

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month, Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center will give 200 free 3-D mammograms in October to women in need.

“We are excited to be able to once again offer this opportunity to women in our community, who otherwise might not get screened. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, which is why mammograms are vital to early breast cancer detection and successful treatment,” said Linda Whitten, Carlton Breast Health Center Manager.

The first 200 eligible women who make appointments at Carlton Breast Health Center will be given one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings.

Tomosynthesis technology is 40 percent better at finding cancer than regular 2-D mammograms and is 40 percent less likely to show false positives.

To be eligible, the women applying must;

Not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

Be age 40 or older

Not be experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

Be uninsured

Not be pregnant

Live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth

Have a referring physician

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer for women. If you meet the before mentioned criteria, call Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for free mammograms start Wednesday, Sept. 25.