Free HIV and Syphilis testing in Americus following World AIDS Day

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rock the Ribbon this Saturday, Dec. 4 in Americus!

Following World AIDS Day, the West Central Health District is providing free HIV and syphilis testing. Those interested can get tested without leaving their vehicle.

From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. free tests will be administered or available for pick-up at Sumter County Health department 1601 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Americus.

Free HIV test kits will be available for at home testing as well.

The WCHD wants you to know your status and Rock the Ribbon.