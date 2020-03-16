Georgia coronavirus cases climb to 121; Still no cases reported in Columbus

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Georgia has climbed to well over 100 in the last 24 hours, according to information released at noon Monday by the Department of Public Health.

Georgia now has 121 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That is an increase of 22 cases over the 99 reported Sunday.

There has been one confirmed death in Georgia.

There has been one positive test in the Chattahoochee Valley in the last 24 hours, that came in Troup County, according to information released by the Department of Public Health.

On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp said that Georgia is testing 50 patients per day. That is expected to increase to 200 a day beginning today.

Columbus has not reported any COVID-19 cases. An official at the 16-county West Central Georgia Health District could not say Monday how many, if any, people in Columbus have been tested. In addition to no Columbus cases, there are no reported cases in the West Central Health District.

There are 27 confirmed cases in Fulton County, the most in the state. Cobb County has 22. Dougherty County, which is Albany, reported six cases. All of those cases came in Sunday’s report. There were no new cases reported out of Albany on Monday.

Saturday, there were cases reported in 15 of Georgia’s 159 counties. Sunday, it was up to 20 counties with at least one case.

Three new counties were added to the list Monday.

County-by-county:

Fulton, 27, Cobb, 22, Dekalb 10, Bartow 9, Cherokee 7, Dougherty 6, Fayette 5, Clayton 5, Gwinnett 5, Floyd 4, Clarke 3, Lowndes 3, Gordon 2, Coweta 2, Lee 2, Henry 2, Troup 1, Hall 1, Polk 1, Paulding 1, Charlton 1, Newton 1, Forsyth 1.

