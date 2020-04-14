Government, non-profits partner to fight coronavirus

Health

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

The federal government is partnering with nonprofits in hopes of developing new therapies for treating coronavirus.

Ideally, the result would be a way to help people recover if they get COVID-19 .

The Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with groups like the Red Cross for the effort.

They’re collecting blood from people who have survived coronavirus. They’re trying to use the antibodies in it to help other COVID-19 patients.

The fancy words for what they’re trying to develop are “convalescent plasma and hyperimmune globulin immunotherapies.”

Right now, no FDA-approved drug like that is on the market.

